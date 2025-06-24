Obituary: Georgia Nielsen Rushton

Georgia Nielsen Rushton peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family, from natural causes, June 19, 2025 in Yuma, Arizona. She was born September 3, 1952 in Great Falls, Montana to her parents, George C. Nielsen and Dorothy Bardwell Nielson.

Georgia graduated from Simms High school in 1970. She then completed a dental assisting program. She married David Arthur Rushton on March 18, 1972 in the Cardston Alberta temple. They lived in Cascade with their two children, Karin Rushton Thompson and Travis Nielsen Rushton. Georgia and David had lived in Montana for 23 years and then moved to Utah for another 21 years until they retired to Yuma, Arizona.

Georgia loved spending time with her family and friends. As well as doting on her 5 grandchildren. Georgia was a huge influence in many people's lives through many ways. One of the most significant ways that Georgia was able to make a change in the lives around her is through her various church callings and acts of services. She has a love of her Savior Jesus Christ.

Survivors: Husband: David Rushton, Children: Karin Thompson (Mike), Travis Rushton (Kristi), Grandchildren: Tyler, Kaylee(Sam) Anderson, Austin, Jacob, Brynlee. Siblings: Darryl(Chris) Nielson, Dennis(Mary) Nielson. Preceded in death by her Parents George and Dorothy Nielsen and her In laws Ned and Mae Rushton.

Funeral service will be on Saturday June 28th. The family and friend gathering will be from 9-10:30 and funeral services at 11 am at the LDS stake center on 332 East 1000 North, Tooele UT. Services will also be available via Zoom.