Obituary: Darien Donald Bickel

It is with great sadness that we need to inform you that, on the morning of June 9th, 2025, our beloved son Darien Donald Bickel, age 22, was taken from us way too soon.

Darien was born in Great Falls, MT on February 22nd, 2003, to Kevin Bickel and Melanie Riggin. Darien lived for most of his life in Great Falls, except for a few years in Bozeman, before he turned 5. When Darien was 16, he got a job at the R&R restaurant working in the kitchen and stayed there for over 2 years. He always wanted to do something in construction though and got hired at M&M painting when he was 20. He also briefly worked for DW Drywall but went back to M&M Painting where he was currently working.

To Darien the one thing he was most proud of and considered his greatest accomplishment was his daughter Nova. He loved her with all of his heart.

Darien was “famous” for his bright red hair, blue eyes, huge grin, teasing and sense of humor. He loved the outdoors, his friends and family, animals (especially kitties), and making people smile. His favorite things to do were fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, catching snakes, pool, bowling, video games, and spending time with the people he loved.

Darien was fiercely loyal and loving. He would do anything to help anyone. He was always the first one to stop and help anyone on the side of the road, mowing, shoveling, or anything else they needed. He was the first to give you the shirt off his back or give you his last dollar.

He is survived by his parents Kevin Bickel and Melanie Riggin (Dale), his daughter Nova AnneMarie, his brothers Stephen Bryan and Chris Burch. His grandparents Donald and Niki Bickel. His uncles Brian (Danyell) Bickel, Eric Riggin (Aspen), and Cameron Riggin (Korena). Great Uncle Patrick (Beverly) Bryan. Several cousins, best friend Anthony Waldock, girlfriend Leilani Fredrick and several others that he considered his brothers and friends. He had too many friends to even list or count.

His viewing will be on June 28th, 2025, at 2:00PM at Croxford Funeral Home, 1307 Central Ave Great Falls, MT.

The Celebration of life will be held on July 26th, 2025, at 2:00PM at the Eagles Manor, 1501 9th St S Great Falls, MT. This will be a potluck, bring what you can, and we will celebrate Darian and tell stories, listen to music, and smile.

