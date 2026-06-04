Obituary: Jerry H. Einan

Jerry H. Einan, a lifelong resident of Great Falls, Montana, passed away surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on May 13, 1963, in Great Falls to John L. Einan and JoMarie Einan (Kuglin).

Jerry was raised in Great Falls and graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1981. He spent his entire life in the community he loved and dedicated 24 years of service to Great Falls Public Schools as a custodian. Known for his strong work ethic, kind heart, and willingness to help others, Jerry made lasting friendships wherever he went.

On June 10, 1995, Jerry married the love of his life, Sharon Einan. The couple first met while playing darts at the Sidetrack and shared nearly 31 wonderful years together. Their marriage was built on love, laughter, friendship, and devotion to family.

Jerry found joy in woodworking, camping, fishing, traveling, taking cruises, skiing, and spending time at the family cabin. He especially loved creating handmade treasures for those he loved, including toy boxes and chairs for the children in his family and handcrafted clocks for newly married couples. His talent, generosity, and attention to detail were evident in every project he completed.

More than anything, Jerry cherished time spent with his family. His granddaughter, Elly Croscutt, held a special place in his heart, and he loved being surrounded by all the children in the family. His greatest happiness came from making memories with those he loved.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Einan of Great Falls; daughter, Angela (Josh) Croscutt of Sun River; granddaughter, Elly Croscutt of Sun River; brother, John (Cyndie) Einan of Great Falls; sister, Joy (Jeff) Lustgraaf of Helena; nephews, John (Sandy) Einan of Ulm, David Einan of Great Falls ; nieces, Heather (Zak) Florence of Missoula and Alicia (Jake) Johnson of Kuna; great-nieces, and great-nephews, Addy Einan, John Einan, Zorion Florence, Harlow Florence, and Henry Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and JoMarie Einan, and his nephew, Christopher Lustgraaf.

Jerry will be remembered for his kindness, craftsmanship, sense of humor, and unwavering love for his family. His legacy lives on through the many lives he touched and the memories he created with those who were fortunate enough to know him.

A memorial service will be held at Croxford Funeral Home (1307 Central Avenue) in Great Falls on June 27 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any children's program in honor of Jerry.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.