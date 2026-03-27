Obituary: Judy Kay Miller

Judy Miller, born on February 11, 1947, in Bemidji, MN, passed away on March 20, 2026, in Great Falls, MT. She will be remembered with love by those who knew her for the life she lived and the people she held close.

Judy spent most of her life in Lincoln, MT, where she cherished time with dear friends and built many meaningful connections over the years. Judy worked as a housekeeper and approached life with quiet dedication.

She earned her GED in Lincoln, MT, an accomplishment that reflected her determination and commitment. One of her interests was needle point, a pastime that spoke to the patience and care she brought to the things she enjoyed. Her life was centered around family, and she leaves behind a legacy of love through her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Lauri Grantier and Kevin; daughter, Kathy Cockerham and Tommy; son, Tom Stearns and Sherry; stepson Armin Miller and Laura.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephen, Bri, Tara, Bailey, Tommy, Kori, Kyle, Kaeli, Robert, Kiaya and several great grandchildren. Each of them will carry forward memories of her life and the bonds they shared. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Arnie Miller.

Her memory will remain a lasting presence in the hearts of her family and friends, who will continue to hold her close in the stories, love, and moments they remember most.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.