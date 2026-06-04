Obituary: Kordell Anthony Valenzuela

Kordell Anthony Valenzuela, 29, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Kordell was born in Havre, Montana on September 19,1996, to Kathy Valenzuela and Richard Nicholson. He was very proud of his Hispanic and Native American heritage.

He attended C.M. Russell High School but wanted to provide more structure in his life, he went to Montana Youth Challenge at the age of 16 and received his diploma. Kordell worked very hard to earn shift supervisor positions in any job he had. He worked as a shift lead at Sonic until his passing.

When he wasn’t working, he could be found spending time with his son, Vincent, who he loved unconditionally. He could also be found cruising around town with his friends. He enjoyed listening to music and always had headphones in his ears. He hated being stuck at home and wanted to be out enjoying life to its fullest.

Kordell was always well dressed; he could be found cleaning his shoes and stocking up on Magic Erasers. He always looked incredible.

Kordell had an upbeat sense of humor and was witty with his words. He used his words not only for communication but entertainment as well. He uplifted those around him by dropping punchlines and jokes. His teasing was good natured because his words could perfectly capture an individual’s personality.

He touched so many people with his kind and huge heart. He always supported, encouraged, and gave his time to friends, family, and even strangers. He always made everyone feel “seen” by never judging and treating them like family.

All this was entirely natural for him “this is who he was.”

Kordell is survived by his parents, Kathy and Richard; brothers, Tyric Valenzuela and Talon Nicholson; sisters, Keeli Valenzuela, Sadie Brisbo, and Kiley Nicholson; son Vincent Valenzuela; and numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. All of whom will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and numerous relatives.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel. A celebration of his life will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2026, at the 511 Event Center on Central Ave in Great Falls followed by the lighting of the historical 10th Street Bridge and balloon release also in Great Falls.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.