Obituary: Layne Grant Smith

Layne Grant Smith, aged 72, passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2026. He leaves behind a family and countless friends who will forever cherish the memories he created throughout a life well lived.

Layne was born on December 11, 1953, in Great Falls, Montana, to David and Julia Smith. He was raised in Great Falls and attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School, East Middle School, and Great Falls High School. Following graduation, Layne attended the University of Montana, where he earned his degree in Certified Public Accounting.

After college, Layne returned to Great Falls to begin his career before eventually relocating to Seattle, Washington. There, he built a successful career as a CPA while sharing countless adventures with his cousin and dear friend, Dana Hunt and many other life-long friends. Seattle remained home for 35 years before Layne returned to Great Falls in 2015 to help care for his parents during their final years, a decision that reflected the deep love, loyalty, and devotion he held for his family.

Throughout his life, Layne faced health challenges with remarkable strength, resilience, and determination. Born with a cleft palate, he overcame obstacles from an early age with the same perseverance that would come to define him. Later in life, Layne was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, a condition that brought additional obstacles but never diminished his adventurous spirit or love for life.

In an extraordinary chapter of his journey, Layne became part of the first documented kidney donor swap involving two sets of brothers. Through the generosity and selflessness of his brother, Gary, and another brother’s pair facing a similar situation, Layne received a life-saving kidney transplant that gave him many additional years to enjoy the people and experiences he cherished most. The transplant was not only a medical milestone but also a powerful testament to the love, sacrifice, and family bonds that meant so much to him.

Layne embraced life with enthusiasm and a sense of adventure. He found joy in spending time with family and friends, fishing with his buddies, attending music festivals, traveling, hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, and making annual visits to Lindbergh Lake. He was an avid supporter of the University of Montana Grizzlies—always ready with a proud “Go Griz!”—and a loyal fan of the Seattle Mariners.

Family was at the center of Layne’s life. He never missed a gathering and was always up for a family event, holiday celebration, family reunion, or an opportunity to cheer on and support his nieces, nephews, and, in more recent years, his great-nieces and great-nephews. Whether it was a sporting event, school activity, graduation, or simply time spent together, Layne made every effort to show up. His presence, encouragement, and unwavering support meant more than he likely ever realized.

Beyond his love for family, Layne treasured the friendships he built over the years. He cherished every opportunity to reconnect with lifelong friends and was always eager to make new ones. Whether sharing stories over coffee, attending a concert, spending time at Lindbergh Lake, or catching up during a visit, Layne genuinely valued the people in his life. He had a remarkable ability to make others feel welcome and appreciated. In many ways, Layne never met a stranger—only friends he hadn’t gotten to know yet. The friendships he built throughout his life were among his greatest treasures, and those fortunate enough to call him a friend will deeply miss his kindness, laughter, and unwavering companionship.

Family and friends will also forever remember Layne’s famous oyster bake, a dish that became a beloved tradition at gatherings and one that many looked forward to year after year. It simply wouldn’t have felt like a family gathering without Layne and his oyster bake.

Layne is survived by his brother, Gary (Kara) Smith; sister, Sydney (Gary) Edwards-Lothspeich; nieces, Jenny (Bret) Forder, Ember (Jody) Briles, Justine (Ryan) Marchion, and Jaclyn (Clay) Steele; nephews, Bobby (Tina) Smith, Taylor (Laura) Adams, Reid (Heidi) Edwards, and Royce (Aubrey) Edwards; and 12 beloved great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Julia Smith; and niece, Jessica Adams.

A Celebration of Life honoring Layne will be held in Great Falls, Montana, on August 15, 2026. Additional details regarding the time and location will be shared as they become available.

Layne’s family finds comfort in knowing that his legacy lives on through the stories, laughter, traditions, and memories he shared with those he loved. Though he will be deeply missed, his humor, generosity, adventurous spirit, and love for family and friends will continue to be felt for generations to come. And in true Layne fashion—Go Griz!

In leu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the charities Layne was so passionate about: Shriners, Seattle Children’s Hospital, The PKD Foundation, Smile Train

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.