Obituary: Lenora Ann Graham

Lenora Ann (Norman) Graham, 86, of Great Falls, a retired clerical worker, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2026.

A memorial service will take place at Faith Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

Lenora was born on November 25, 1939, in Dodson, Montana. She was raised in Phillips County and Hill County. As a young child, she lived with her parents in the Dodson and Zortman areas of Montana. Her mother passed away when she was not quite three. She lived with her father; brother, Lee; and Aunt Della (Norman) Fry for a short time. Then she lived with her grandparents until her father’s marriage in 1945 to Helen Frances Bailey. Helen became Lenora’s “mother of remembrance.”

She attended elementary school at Ester Lake in Phillips County and graduated from Havre High School in 1957. She married Carroll E. Anderson in 1958. They divorced in 1971. She married Clifford D. Clark in 1971 and they divorced in 1978. Lenora met Gary L. Graham, and they were married in 1984.

After high school, Lenora went to work as a waitress. In 1964, she worked at John’s IGA in Livingston. In 1970, she went to work for Mountain Bell transferring to Great Falls in 1978. After their office closed, she went to work for Bank of Montana in the credit card department until their closure in 1994. She then went to work for Heritage Bank as support group until her retirement in 1999.

Lenora volunteered at Faith Lutheran Church and for the Senior Volunteer Program. She loved family gatherings, camping, traveling, puzzles, and playing golf.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Dan Sharp of Vancouver, WA; sons, Roger (Monica) Anderson of Vancouver, WA and Randy (Crystal) Anderson of Havre; stepdaughter, Kathy (Bruce) Ronke of Lehigh Acres, FL; stepsons, Marty (Norma) Graham of Great Falls and Greg (Joan) Graham of Pilot Rock, OR; brothers, Lee (Sharen) Norman of Moncks Corner, SC and Wayne (Kristi) Norman of Shepherd; sister-in-law, Judy Norman of Whitefish; 17 loving grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Lenora was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; parents, Luther and Mabel; stepmother, Helen; grandparents; sisters, Rosemary Johnson and Carolyn Richardson; brother, Lester Norman; daughter, Carla Sharp; and a great-granddaughter.

Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church, 1300 Ferguson Dr, Great Falls, MT 59404.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.