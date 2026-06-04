Obituary: Loretta Davidson

Loretta was born in Anchorage, Alaska, to Roland and Connie Beasley. After two years, her family moved to Missouri before eventually settling in Seattle, Washington.

On September 10, 1967, Loretta married Roger Davidson. They were blessed with two children, Brenda and Mark. The Davidson family relocated to Helena, Montana, in 1981, where Loretta became an active and dedicated member of the Helena Chamber of Commerce, finding great fulfillment in serving her community.

A woman of deep and abiding faith, Loretta lived her life in service to the Lord. She and Roger were devoted to raising their family within the church, instilling values of love and compassion. Loretta’s warmth was felt by all; she was known for her willingness to offer a kind word or a prayer to anyone she met.

Loretta cherished spending time with her family, thrift shopping, and visiting with friends. She had a vibrant spirit and loved dancing, live music, and the natural beauty around her. Her favorite flowers were roses.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Ken, Jerry, Glen, and Steve (survived by Yvonne, three sons, their spouses, and seven grandchildren); and husband, Roger.

Loretta is survived by her children, Mark (two daughters, two grandchildren) and Brenda (two children, their spouses, and three grandchildren); sisters, Debbie (Bruce, two sons, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild) and Cheryl (Justin, two sons, their spouses, and two grandchildren).

Her legacy of love, faith, and service will be forever cherished. Loretta is lovely remembered and will be deeply missed.

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