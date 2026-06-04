Obituary: Mary E. Svare

Mary E. Svare, Chocowinity, North Carolina and former Toole County Treasurer (State of Montana), passed away on December 17, 2025. She was 100 years old. At her request, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place and her remains will be placed beside her beloved Bukke Svare in the Mountain View cemetery in Shelby, Montana.

Mary was born October 10, 1925, near Goldsboro, North Carolina. She graduated from Nahunta High School and attended the Women’s College in Greensboro, North Carolina. During World War II, she was employed by the Civil Service. She worked in a war plant in New Haven, Connecticut, and Boston, Massachusetts. Mary was also a teacher of Tec-Orders at Eglin Field, Florida.

She married Carl Westermark in North Carolina and moved to Cut Bank, Montana, in 1948. In Cut Bank, she worked for Glacier Distributors as a secretary before moving into Shelby and on the farm. In Shelby, she worked for Jack Wells Drug, Superintendent of Schools, and was secretary for District Judge of 19th District, before serving four terms as Toole County Treasurer. Mary married Rolf (Bukke) Svare in 1978. After he passed away, she moved to Great Falls.

Mary volunteered at the C. M. Russell museum, Benefits Hospital, called Bingo for High Gate retirement home, and also helped at the Lewis and Clark Expedition museum. Mary loved everyone, and only asks that she be remembered as your friend.

She asks that any memorials be given to the church of your choice for the children’s department.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.