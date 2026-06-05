Obituary: Melissa Ray Jensen

Melissa Ray Jensen, aged 50, passed away on May 30, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Born on April 15, 1976, in Helena, Montana, to Leslie Bracken, Melissa lived life on her own terms. She was known for her strong spirit, stubborn determination, and fierce loyalty to the people she loved. While she worked as a bartender for many years, her greatest joy in life came from her family and the relationships she cherished.

Melissa is survived by her loving partner, Greg Marcotte; her daughter, Kylee Dengel; and son-in-law, Taylor Dengel; her stepchildren, Bridger Marcotte and Bailey Marcotte; her beloved grandchildren, Bentley Dengel, RayLeigh Dengel, and Quinn Dengel; her father, Scott Bracken; and numerous extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Leslie Bracken; her aunt, Barb; and her brother, Chase.

Melissa and Greg shared a special bond built on laughter, companionship, and countless adventures together. They loved spending time camping, enjoying Montana’s outdoors, taking walks with their dogs, and, perhaps most of all, giving each other a hard time. Their playful banter and ability to make each other laugh became a hallmark of their relationship and created memories that Greg will carry with him forever.

Above all else, Melissa adored her daughter, Kylee and her grandchildren. She took every opportunity to spoil Bentley, RayLeigh, and Quinn, and there was nothing that brought her more happiness than spending time with them. Her love for her family was unconditional, and she was never afraid to show it.

Melissa also had a deep love for animals, especially dogs, which always seemed to find a special place in her heart. She was as hardheaded and stubborn as they come, but those who knew her best understood that beneath that tough exterior was a woman capable of immense love and devotion. She cared deeply for the people she held close and would do anything for them.

Melissa leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, strength, and unwavering dedication to her family. Though her absence leaves an immeasurable void, her memory will live on in the stories shared around campfires, the walks taken with beloved dogs, the laughter among family gatherings, and in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.

A memorial service celebrating Melissa’s life will be held on June 12, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at O’Connor Funeral Home in Great Falls, Montana. Family and friends are invited to attend and share in remembering the love, laughter, and memories she brought into so many lives.

She will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.