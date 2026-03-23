Obituary: Penny Jeanine Martin

Penny Jeanine Martin, aged 73, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on March 17, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. She fought like a warrior.

She was born on September 18, 1952, in Deer Lodge, MT, a daughter of the late Louis and Jewel Pinocci.

For 20 years, Penny worked as a Nurses Aide at the Cascade County Nursing Home before pursuing and achieving her lifelong goal of becoming a nurse. Penny excelled at taking care of others with compassion and joy.

Her ability to make life for those around her fun and meaningful left a lasting impact on her many friends and family.

Penny loved riding horses, finding peace and freedom in their presence, and I believe they reminded her of the unbridled spirit she carried within herself. The mountains called to her, their majestic silence mirroring her own quiet strength. And she found solace in painting, letting colors and brushstrokes speak when words could not. Her art was a window into her soul always sincere.

Cancer may have taken her from us, but it could never take away the love and laughter she gave so freely.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Jewel Pinocci as well as her beloved husband, Frank Martin. She was also preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Carol Pinocci and Patsy Martin

Penny is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Ayin Campbell of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Adriana Campbell, as well as her sister, Deana Humphrey; and brothers, Joseph and Randy Pinocci.

She leaves behind special friends, Kenneth Campbell, Crista Horner, Fran and Jim Combs, and Bonnie Chrisensen. In addition, Penny is remembered by many extended family members and friends who will deeply miss her.

At Penny’s request there will be no service, however there will be a celebration of life in Lincoln, Montana later in the year with a date to be announced.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.