Obituary: Roberta "Bobbi" Schmitt-Armont

With a full heart and a life richly lived, Roberta (Bobbi) Schmitt-Armont passed away on September 24, 2025 at the Schmitt Ranch southwest of Stanford with her son Bing at her side. Bobbi was 95 years old at the time of her passing.

Bobbi was the last surviving child of six born to Harry and Minnie Crabtree, Gladys, Ruth, Duffy, Margaret, Toodie and Bobbi. She attended school in Stanford where she was a drum majorette, with a short stint in Simms, graduating from Stanford High School in 1947.

Bobbi worked as a telephone operator while in high school and moved to California to live with her sister Margaret after graduation. She worked in a camera and photo shop while there. She was a fulltime ranch wife, secretary for the County Attorney, postal worker, Clerk and tour guide for Greenbank Farm, Whidbey Island, Washington, a receptionist at Basin Medical Center and also the Soil Conservation Service.

Bobbi gardened, crafted, sewed, golfed, was a pilot as was her sister Toodie. Bobbi was involved in Eastern Star, Cowbelles, was a member of the Stanford Presbyterian Church, a 4-H leader, and loved cooking for a crowd.

Bobbi married Wilmer (Willie) Schmitt in 1951 and they ranched for 40 years southwest of Stanford, raising two children, Bing (Pam) of Stanford, MT and Del (Larry) Henderson of Scobey, MT. She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She cared for Willie until he passed away in 1991 from complications of MS. Bobbi married Gene Armont in 1995 and they built a home on Whidbey Island, WA, where they resided until Gene passed. Bobbi then moved to Plentywood, MT. and later Scobey to be close to her daughter Del’s family.

In 2018 Bobbi returned to the family ranch on Running Wolf where she kept us entertained with stories of her endless adventures. Bobbi knew how to live life to the fullest and she is missed everyday.

A public service to celebrate Bobbi’s life will be held Wednesday, June 17th, at 2 PM at Stanford First Presbyterian Church.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.