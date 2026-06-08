Obituary: Rosalind "Ros" Weldele

Rosalind Weldele passed away on June 3rd, 2026, in Great Falls, MT.

Ros was born December 10th, 1947, and raised in Missoula by her parents, Russell and Phyllis Ward. Her brother, Rich, was a few years younger.

Ros was in the first graduating class at Hellgate High School in 1966 and even helped select the name and mascot.

In 1968 she married Bruce Weldele in Missoula before moving to Great Falls. They were married for 57 years.

She graduated from College of Great Falls (now University of Providence) with a B.A. in Sociology. Later, she joined the University of Providence Guild.

Ros was a homemaker and raised two children, Brett Weldele and Oceane Weldele-Shell.

As an active volunteer, she spent many hours with the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services. She was called to a variety of emergencies on SallyOne where she provided support services to first responders and other emergency workers.

Already talented at sewing, she became an extraordinary quilter. Almost every occasion had a quilt.

She loved the puppies who came into her life. She raised a miniature poodle named Prissy and helped raise two Shih Tzus named Chutney and Blackberry.

She is survived by her husband Bruce Weldele of Great Falls; her son Brett Weldele (Sara Thompson) of Portland, OR; her daughter Oceane Weldele-Shell (Michael) of Great Falls; her grandson Beau Levine of Great Falls; her brother Richard Ward (J’Lene) of Idaho Falls; and additional family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Ward and Phyllis (Miller) Ward.

No service is planned at this time.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.