Obituary: Sharon Fredene Wilkins Britton

Patriot, teacher, lifelong student, master educator, rancher, bronc rider, gardener, traveler, prankster, fashionista, fort builder, critter feeder, seamstress, mentor, and friend—Sharon lived a life filled with adventure, service, learning, and love.

Sharon Fredene Wilkins Britton was born to Lois Thompson and Frederick Everest Wilkins (Cut Bank, MT) on April 18, 1938, in Great Falls, MT. She grew up on their ranch on the Marias River in Cut Bank, MT, where she learned to become an expert horseman and a great ranch hand.

She was the toughest cowgirl around, even earning the nickname of “Rawhide Wilkins” in high school. She was the oldest of three children, joining her eventually was brother John Wilkins and a baby brother Buzzy, who only lived to the age of 18 months. Sharon told stories of having to walk miles to a schoolhouse that was far enough away that she would have to go the night before and sleep in the schoolhouse overnight to be in time for school the next day.

At the age of seven, Sharon experienced a profound loss when her father died while heroically saving a young cousin in the Marias River. Frederick rode into the river after the child, who had mounted a horse he was not supposed to ride. During the rescue, Frederick was thrown from his horse and suffered fatal injuries. Though the child was saved, Frederick’s death devastated his family and community. Sharon carried his example of courage, service, and resilience throughout her life.

Sharon was forced to be tough at a young age while helping on the ranch and assisting with her little brother. This didn’t interrupt her thirst for knowledge and adventure. She was an academic from a young age and went on to graduate from the Colorado Women’s College in 1958 with an associate's degree.

Family obligation called and Sharon’s strong sense of duty brought her to Nanny and Goppy’s homestead in Cascade to help take care of the ranch and her aging grandparents. She followed her faith and did everything she could to help take care of all of her family members without outside assistance. In May of 1959, her son Jimm (William James) Gordon was born, followed by her daughter Genevieve Josephine Gordon in December of 1962 in Great Falls, MT. She began teaching at Cascade Public Schools in 1967, where she taught a variety of grades but

eventually settled in the first grade where she found her passion. Sharon told stories of her first days of teaching, raising children, visiting neighboring ranches, having dinners with friends and community, being active in her church and Sunday School, cooking for the hands, attending all the ranch festivities, and living in the most beautiful place on Earth.

In 1971, Sharon married Harold Britton. Together they blended their family with Cara, Deanna, and Jolene, creating a household full of activity, adventure, and love. Their children remember road trips, horseback rides, fishing trips, teepees, campouts, barn dances, and a mother who never stopped encouraging exploration and learning. While teaching, raising a brood, and finding her place in the world of educational innovation, Sharon was a dedicated mom and cherished the legacy she came from. During this busy time, Sharon worked toward her goals and her bachelor’s degree from the College of Great Falls and received two master’s degrees from MSU-Northern in Havre, MT. She was an accomplished educator with a passion for children’s learning disabilities and how to best navigate their learning.

As much as Sharon loved teaching and motherhood, being a grandmother was her greatest joy. Countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoyed adventures at the ranch, road trips across Montana, watermelon chilled in horse troughs, and a grandmother who rarely went anywhere without a grandchild by her side. She made every child feel seen, loved, and important.

Across the city, the county, the state, and this great country, Sharon laughed, loved, learned, and experienced joy. The lives she impacted and relationships she cultivated are truly amazing to hear about. She raised funds as a Daughter of the Nile to help the Shriners hospital. She was a true patriot as a Daughter of the American Revolution as their flag specialist. She was the president of a renowned teachers society called Delta Kappa Gamma. She was in the Eastern Star, and she was a member of the United Methodist Church in Cascade. She started the

Cascade Chapter of the Woman’s Club, where she held various positions and took on a variety of children when they needed guidance and homes.

She was a wife and a partner; she was a mother, she was a grandmother, a daughter, aunt, and a cousin. She will be forever missed as the glue that held us all together. Her legacy will live forever in the messages she taught.

Sharon was preceded in death by: Lois and Frederick Wilkins (parents), Virginia Oursland (Dave), Susan Nelson(sister), Jimm Gordon (son), John Wilkins (brother), and Alexander Gradishar (great-grandson).

She is survived by: Genevieve Gordon (Katie Flint, Justin, and Owen), Zerick Richerson (Whitney, Kash, and Scotlyn), Zarin Jon Richerson (Kiley), Cara Britton (Ryan Hanson (Shannon), Tracy Hanson (Marion), Kelsey Hanson), Deanna Britton (Phallon Gradishar (Mark), Victoria, Alexandra), Jolene Britton, Alex Gordon, Diana Rice (Wes, Layla, Louie, Loki, Liliana), Judy Gordon, Roger Britton, Linda Paulson, and Janice Peters.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to accept donations to the Cascade Woman’s Club for a memorial scholarship in honor of Sharon. We are incredibly grateful and would like to thank the women of the United Methodist Church and the Woman’s Club for their loving support and help with this memorial service.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.