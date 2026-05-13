Obituary: David Tyler Simpson

David Tyler Simpson blessed this earth on May 13,1990. Life was hard from the start—with fragile X syndrome, liver failure with eventual transplant, seizures, and so much more—but he was always a fighter. Through all his trials on this earth he never lost his bright outlook, sense of humor, love for Jesus and love for people. This world was better and brighter because he was in it.

Davey was born in Great Falls, MT. He attended Loy and Chief Jo Elementary. He moved with his family to Idaho at age 8. He lived there 7 years and attended Iowa Elementary and Nampa Charter. In 2004 his family returned to MT. Davey attended various schools in Great Falls, Havre and Helena. He graduated from Helena High in 2009.

Davey moved around a lot and for that reason has friends all over. His great aunt once said “He is the mayor of every place he lives”. It’s the best description of Davey anyone’s ever given.

As Davey became sicker family became his everything. We will forever cherish each memory. His love for people, love for Jesus, love for kids, his wicked, wicked sense of humor. We will miss Jesus’ light shining through him.

Davey was preceded in death by his Papa and Gram Bowen.

Davey is survived by parents, Dave and Sue Crevier, Randy and Kris Simpson. Siblings Ben (Moriah) Simpson, Tori Simpson, Levi (Kelley) Crevier, Rebekah (Jared) Crowell, Renee (Nate) Olson, and Greyson Crevier. Nieces and nephews Josie, Annelise, Rowan, Lydia, Taron and a soon to be new nephew. Grandma, Sue Crevier. Many special Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

I, his Mom, was sitting with him as he was dying. I was playing from his Spotify library, one he had labeled “heaven”. I opened up my devotions for that day and the verse was “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”. 2 Timothy 4:7. Yes you did my boy. Go dance free in heaven. We love you and will see you soon.