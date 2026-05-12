Obituary: Ruby Lee Allison

Ruby L. (Smith) Allison, 82, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ruby was born on March 4, 1944, in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Chet and Mary (Tonnis) Covington. She graduated from Havre High School in 1962. She started her career in food service and various other jobs before she went to work as an Operational Clerk at Schlumberger for over 13 years before retiring due to medical issues in 1996.

She met and married Douglas Allison Sr and together they had three children. Two daughters, Deborah and Nataly and one son, Douglas Jr.

Ruby had a variety of hobbies. She loved making earrings, working with ceramics, crocheting and knitting, as well as sewing. She made many clothes and quilts over the years. Each one cherished by her family. When she wasn’t working on crafts or reading, she could be found enjoying time with her family during their many camping trips.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Sr; daughters, Deborah (Kent) Yoder of Great Falls and Nataly Allison of Jacksonville, FL; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Douglas Jr.

In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider donating to Benefis Peace Hospice or an animal shelter of your choice.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.