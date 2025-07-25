Obituary: Timothy Michael Haugen

Timothy Michael Haugen of Missoula broke his earthly bonds on the evening of July 20th, 2025. He was born July 11th, 2000, in Great Falls, to Jennifer Goss. He had a curiosity and keen intellect, with a quiet strength that came from something far deeper than any book could teach. Tim was a quiet guy, but one would find, if they could reach below the surface, his deeply-held convictions, dry wit, and unflinching honesty. Each conversation with him was a gift.

As a little boy, Tim loved to help his grandpa and could often be found with his own little tool kit, observing and offering advice if something needed to be fixed. He had an easy, infectious laugh, and a mischievous twinkle in his eye and loved to tease his mom and grandma.

Tim attended Our Lady of Lourdes school through seventh grade, when he transferred to East Middle School, where he played trombone and, as a largely self-taught guitar player, also played bass in the jazz band. Music played a huge role in his life, and his taste in music was incredibly diverse—one could get whiplash listening to his playlist! In his early years, he adored George Strait, even drawing him in a family portrait. He was rarely without his cowboy hat and wore his cowboy boots everywhere and with everything. But he also loved to dress up and often rocked a vest and tie, later teaching himself to tie a bow tie, which became his trademark at speech and debate meets in high school. As a member of the debate team, he offered unique insights and new perspectives, allowing a glimpse into a sharp mind, wise beyond his years.

Tim graduated from Great Falls High School in 2018 and moved to Missoula to attend the University of Montana, home of his beloved “Bigtana Grigglies.” Shortly after arriving, he met the love of his life, Camryn Peshut, and they spent nearly seven years together, experiencing life under the Big Sky, loving, laughing, and cooking. They held each other up through good times and bad, and his eyes sparkled, his smile grew wider, and his pride was evident whenever he talked about his girl.

Tim had his entire path mapped out, all the way through to his doctorate, and was taking a break from school so that his course schedule would line up, when Covid hit. Rather than attending school online, he decided to extend his break, and in doing so, began questioning his career choice. So for a few years, he was an assistant manager at The Book Exchange, where, as a voracious reader and lifelong learner, he was perfectly in his element. He then worked briefly at AWARE, before rekindling his earlier passion for fixing things, working with his hands, and getting dirty. At the time of his passing, he was employed by Rocky Mountain Contractors and was excited to be working toward obtaining his CDL and learning everything he could about utility work.

He delighted in the strategy of chess, which he had learned from his uncle, and participated in tournaments around Missoula as often as he was able. He continued playing the guitar and enjoyed getting together with other musicians just to jam. And he loved the freedom of being on his longboard, even staying out once until 4AM on a visit home to Great Falls, much to the dismay of his mom, who worried about his safety on the dark streets.

Tim is survived by his mom, Jenn; stepdad, Jason; beloved baby sister, Zurie; grandparents, Sonny and Lucy Haugen; life partner, Camryn and her family; aunts, Tinalynne Haugen and Cori Freeman (Trent); and numerous cousins as well as countless friends who all considered themselves fortunate to have known Tim during his too-short time on this earth. Two losses early in his life had an enormous impact on him: his uncle, Michael Haugen (for whom he was named); and his aunt, Holly Haugen-Love.

Tim wasn’t a religious guy, nor did he seek out the spotlight, but to not celebrate the life of such an amazing human would be as tragic as the loss itself. His friends held a private gathering in Missoula on Thursday, July 24th, and a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 30th, at 11:00 AM at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2900 9th Avenue South, in Great Falls. Tim loved good barbecue so we will send him off in style with lunch following the service. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choosing.

“The song is ended, but the melody lingers on.” – Irving Berlin