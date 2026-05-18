Obituary: Tom Siroky

Thomas Robert Siroky “Tom” passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May14, 2026. Tom was born on July 3, 1940, to John and Mary Siroky in Lewistown, Montana, where he joined his brother, Ted. Nearly a “firecracker baby,” Tom lived a life full of hard work, fun, and dedication to family and community.

During his school years, Tom loved sports and was active in nearly every activity he could join. He excelled in basketball and football and qualified for state track. He also attended Boys State, although government was never really his passion.

After high school, Tom worked in construction before beginning a career with the Montana State Highway Department in Roy. He worked there for the next 30 years until his retirement in 1993. Tom loved hunting and became an excellent marksman. He joined the Montana Army National Guard in the armored division and earned medals for marksmanship.

On October 17, 1964, he married the love of his life, Clara Solf of Winnett, Montana. Together they made their home in Roy, where they spent the next 61 years building a life and raising their family. They were blessed with three children and spent countless hours supporting them in sports and activities. Later, they enjoyed starting all over again with their grandchildren.

Tom loved camping, hunting, and simply having fun with his kids, grandkids and friends. He also enjoyed traveling, especially spending time in Las Vegas and taking trips south during the winter months. He traveled to Alaska for a deep-sea fishing trip and enjoyed a cruise through the Inside Passage. Tom and Clara celebrated both their 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries in Hawaii.

Tom loved working as a mechanic and could fix almost anything — truly a “Mr. Fix-It.” At one time or another, he probably worked on most of the lawn mowers in the area. He spent many years serving as Fire Chief in Roy and was instrumental in helping bring the Roy water and sewer project to life, improving essential services for the rural community. He also loved spending time on the hobby farm and enjoying life outdoors.

Tom is survived by his wife of 61 years, Clara; his children, Keith and Kathy and their family: Chad (Amelia) and their daughter Blake; Katy (Henry) and their children Harper and Haysen; Kim and Neil and their family: Savannah, Mikaela (Chandler), Kendall, and Addi; and Kevin and Donna and their family: Jaylea (Ryder) and their children Karter and Koen; Jadyn; Bradley; and Tanya (Robbie) and their children Lillie, Cadence, and Leyton. He is also survived by many Siroky and Solf relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Siroky; his brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Delores Siroky; and his brothers-in-law, Bill Solf, Charlie Solf, and Leo Solf.

Services will be held at Creel Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., with graveside services at the Roy Cemetery and a reception to follow at the Roy Fire Hall.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Creel Funeral Home website.