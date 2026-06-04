Obituary: Wayne Yarger

Wayne, affectionately known to most as “Papa Wayne,” passed away leaving behind a legacy of laughter, boundless energy, and an unforgettable enthusiasm for life. Born in Circle, Montana, to Wayne and Verna Yarger, he brought a spark into the world that never truly went out.

Wayne was, without exception, the life of every party—and if there wasn't a party happening, he would simply create one. He approached every day with a “life is good” philosophy and a relentless “get 'er done” mentality. He truly lived life to the fullest, treating every day as if it were his last and inspiring everyone around him to do the same.

Beyond his lively personality, Wayne possessed a deeply giving heart. He had a unique ability to make everyone feel like family, immediately adopting all kids as his own and proving every day that love means far more than blood relation.

"You only live once; no lightweights allowed!" — The Papa Wayne Way

Wayne's greatest joy was his grandchildren. His bright smile and welcoming spirit live on through them, his children, and the countless others who considered him a second father or honorary grandpa.

His family left to cherish his memory includes:

Children: Crystal Cook, Casey Yarger, and Keeli Kryiss (honorary daughter)

Grandchildren: Annie and Chase Cook, Colby and Dayson Yarger

Siblings: Ava (Jim) Higgins, Doug (Barb) Yarger, and Susie Yarger

Nieces and nephews, who affectionately called him "Uncle Wayno": Jesse, Jamie, Missy, Callie, JD, Rachael, Shelly, Chris, Corissa, and Kayla

Wayne has reunited with those who went before him, including his beloved parents, Wayne and Verna; and his siblings, Rae and Dan.

In true Wayne fashion, his family will honor his memory not with tears, but with a vibrant Celebration of Life this fall. Details regarding the time and location will be shared at a later date. Until then, honor Papa Wayne: raise a glass, smile at a stranger, and always remember—life is good!

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.