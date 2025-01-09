Obituary: William "Bill" George Olds

William “Bill” George Olds passed away on December 25, 2024. Bill was born to George and Aggie Olds on January 31, 1934, in Great Falls, Montana. He joined sister, Shirley Jean, and was later followed by brothers, Robert “Bob” and Gary “Punk.”

Bill met Rita when he and a friend were cruising the drag in Great Falls. He always said she was his “guardian angel." They were married in October of 1957, and later had 2 children, Tammy and Tim. They would have celebrated their 67-year anniversary if Rita had not passed earlier this year.

Many a day you could find Bill at a fort or a buffalo jump digging for arrowheads and artifacts. His friends would often tease about the size hole he would dig, even earning him the nickname "Badger Billy". Bill took pride in his homes and his yards, going as far as sweeping the street and scrubbing the rubber off the driveway that Tim left with his bike tires.

His true passion was hunting and fishing. Growing up, he loved following his dad and walking beside his brother, and later he loved leading his son and grandson on innumerable outdoor excursions. Many of his nephews had the pleasure of being with him at hunting camp. Stories were told in great detail which may have been embellished by a swig or two of something other than water or coffee. Later in life, he spent days up on the reservation fishing, and he also took many trips to Orofino, Idaho to go pull in steelheads. He absolutely loved doing anything with his family, and if it involved hunting or fishing, it was even better.

Bill loved to go down on the river in front of his house to fly fish. We always said he could out fish anyone on that river, and he did it on a rod with a broken tip. The eleven pound brown he caught is proof of it! Fish weren’t the only thing he caught. One time he snatched up a sizable rattlesnake on Seven Mile Road, which made his day and amazed his daughter and grandkids.

His dogs were his best buddies. He always thought they were the most beautiful creatures. One of his favorite pastimes was just sitting out on his deck with them, having a warm beer, and watching the cars go by. Both Bill and Rita instilled a hard work ethic in their kids and grandkids.

He lived the mottos, “Whatever job you have, do the best that you can do,” “Look at life and always see the blue sky,” “Make the best with what you have,” “Always be kind, “and "The harder you work, the luckier you get"

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Wes) Blatter; son, Tim (Toni) Olds; 6 grandchildren, Estee Carter, T.C. Blatter, Cade Blatter, Tyson Blatter, Kallie Halgren, and Kelly Olds; sister-in-law, Sue Olds; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

