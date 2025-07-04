Obituary: Fay L. Woxen

Faye Flanagan Woxen passed away on July 2, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. Faye was born on October 29, 1935, to Kenneth Wayne Flanagan and Mabel Pate in Great Falls. She spent her youth growing up in Cascade and graduated from Cascade High School in 1954.

That same year, Faye married Dale Kitchell in Belleville, Illinois. They spent 16 years together and lived all over the country, some places they lived in were Washington, Illinois, Mississippi, New York, England and finally settled in Montana. Faye and Dale had three children together and enjoyed 16 years of marriage.

In July 1973, Faye and Ralph Woxen were joyfully married in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They built a loving life together for 34 years in Great Falls, where Faye embraced her cherished roles as a mother, homemaker. Alongside caring for her family, she pursued a successful career as a Hallmark store manager—earning multiple store-level awards. Faye was also proud of her role as a military spouse.

Faye was active in Our Saviors Lutheran Church as well as Volks Marching Club. Being a military wife, Faye was a member of the Officer’s Wives Club, which brought her great joy. Reading was also something Faye spent time doing and she was part of a book club that she really enjoyed. Faye was known as a social butterfly and loved to socialize and host events. She was always happy to open her home for special occasions for family and friends. One of Faye’s favorite things to do was spend time with her grandkids and great grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Dale Kitchell, and her second husband, Ralph Woxen, her sister and five brothers.

Faye is survived by her son Ronald Dale Kitchell; daughters, Debra Kitchell Walton (Scott), and Laura Kitchell Schmidt (Colin); brother, Larry Flanagan; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on July 9th, 2025, at 3PM at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

