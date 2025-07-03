Obituary: Francis Ellen (Boone) Klitzke

Francis “Franny” Ellen B. Klitzke passed away on June 27th, 2025, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT at the age of 82. Franny was born in Ryegate, MT on May 1st, 1943, to Edward F. Wolff and Dorothy A. Olson. She attended school at Ryegate from kindergarten through Graduation, later she moved and resided in Sun Prairie Village from 1974 till the end of her life.

She married Fred Boone and had 4 kids together. He unfortunately passed away making Fran a widow. She then met Ervin Klitzke at the Midway Bar in 1989 in Great Falls, they fell in love and got married on May 28th, 1994. They spent the next 31 years together building a blended family and many memories.

She had the opportunity to waitress at 4B’s for many years before she started working at Benefis Healthcare as a Supervisor Housekeeper, she eventually retired from Benefis. Franny was an avid member of the Great Falls Walleyes unlimited fundraising Family Days starting in 1994 and continued to be a member for the remainder of her life.

Franny enjoyed being outdoors, going camping and fishing with her family and friends. She had a deep appreciation for her dogs Oliver (who sadly passed away) and Teddy, who she had for 12 years and loved him till her end. She would use her free time watching American Idol and talking on the phone with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Ervin Klitzke; her sons, Monty Boone and (stepson) Dale (Val) Klitzke; her daughters, Sheila Hill, Val Forseman, Cindy (John) Morkrid, (Step daughters) Stacy (Dirk) Dieter, Carey (Tim) Nystrom-Nelson and Penny (Joe) Danger; her sister, Betty Roberts; her brothers, Curt (Sue) Wolff and Fred (Rowena) Wolff; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life to be held at Croxford Funeral Home on July 9th, 2025, at 1:00PM with a viewing 1 hour prior.

