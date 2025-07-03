Obituary: Eileen May Petrini Curdy

Eileen passed peacefully while being well cared for by the staff of Renaissance House and Peace Hospice. Eileen was born on May 10, 1930, to Orlando and Mary Petrini in Great Falls. She grew up in the family home in Black Eagle, which her father built after immigrating from Lucca area of Italy.

Eileen lived a long, full life! From being married at 18 (1949) and then a mother within the year. She experienced life on a dryland farm for 19 years while also working most winters in Great Falls at office jobs and then in banking.

With the dissolution of her first marriage to George Gemar in 1968, she married Patrick R. Curdy. They were together until his death in 2010.

After many years of raising kids, bowling, spending time in Lincoln, MT at “the cabin,” fishing on Holter Lake and Seeley Lake, enjoying family reunions at Lake Mary Ronan they took off in a motorhome to explore the western US. The motorhomes kept getting bigger as the years passed until they purchased a place in Yuma, AZ. They enjoyed a great group of friends while there during the winter months.

After Pat’s passing, she didn’t know what to do with herself, so her daughter and son-in-law took her on what she called “a trip of a lifetime” to Italy. Where her parents immigrated from. She didn’t want to leave she loved it so much.

Then she met a great man, Jack Holland, another widower, and they formed a very loving friendship. Jack’s family embraced her, and she loved them all.

Eileen loved bowling, cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, and lots of different arts and crafts. She always had a beautiful yard full of flowers.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Stimac and husband Olaf; stepson, Ric Curdy and wife Teresa; four grandkids; and 7 great-grandkids; Britty Stimac and her 3 daughters, Johnny Stimac and his son and daughter, David Ogle and Sarah Ogle Edge, and her 2 daughters.

