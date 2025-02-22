Cascade County Sheriff's Lieutenant selected as torch runner for Special Olympics Winter Games

GREAT FALLS — A surprise for Cascade County Sheriff’s Lieutenant, Zach Semenza, awaited at the top of the escalator at the Great Falls Airport on Friday morning.

Zach, who’s been volunteering his time with Special Olympics Montana as a Law Enforcement Torch Runner, was blissfully unaware that his Special Olympic Montana friends, and family would be waiting for him before he boarded his flight.

Decked out with signs, and American flags, Special Olympic Montana athletes greeted Zach to congratulate him on the once-in-a-lifetime journey he’s about to take.

Zach has been selected to represent the State of Montana as its official torchbearer for the 2025 Special Olympics Winter World Games in Turin, Italy next March.

“I was notified about 13 months ago that I was going, and I was speechless then, and I'm still kind of speechless now,” he says.

Zach joins 72 law enforcement officers from around the world, each one representing their state, province, and country. He’ll join a smaller team of officers, each joined by a Special Olympic Athlete to complete the final leg of the torch run. The Law Enforcement Torch Run has become the largest grassroots fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

As he helps carry the torch to its final destination, Zach says he’ll be carrying the hearts and pride of his Special Olympics family back home in Montana.

“All these athletes, they're my biggest cheerleaders,” he says.

“I hope he does a fantastic job honoring, Great Falls, Montana. And we're going to be cheering him on as far as we can,” says Jon Hargett, a Special Olympics Montana athlete.

It’s a distinct honor as a new officer is selected from each state for every Special Olympic Games. Zach would never have been here without the support and inspiration of his brother, Brandon, a Special Olympics athlete himself.

“I’ve looked up to him since I was a kid. He's never upset. He's always got a smile on his face,” says Zach.

“I’m proud of Zachary. He’s going to Italy for the Special Olympics,” added Brandon.

Zach will take part in the Lighting of the Flame of Hope in Athens, Greece, the birthplace of the Olympics. He’ll have a few days to see some sites and attractions, before helping run the final leg, bringing the torch to its final resting place in Turin, completing the opening ceremony for the Games.

Montana is sending one other delegate to the Games. Gail Anderson, of Kalispell, is headed to Turin to compete in snowshoeing. The Special Olympics Winter Games, will be broadcast on ESPN from March 8th-March 15th.

