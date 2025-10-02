'Cereal Box Dominos' benefits Great Falls Community Food Bank

GREAT FALLS — Students at St. Patrick's Academy East collected 637 boxes of cereal for the Great Falls Community Food Bank in a service project that combined community service with creative celebration.

Watch the video:

'Cereal Box Domino' event in Great Falls

The school, formerly known as Holy Spirit School, estimates the donation will provide enough cereal for 5,000 bowls.

The eighth-grade class led the effort, with 16 students collecting 146 boxes — the most of any class.

To celebrate their achievement, students created a "domino run" using the cereal boxes before donating them.

School director Laura O'Neil told students the project served as a lesson in being good disciples.

The donation will help address food insecurity in the Great Falls community through the food bank's distribution efforts.