Community rallies to support annual 'Day Of Giving'

Great Falls residents filled both Albertsons parking lots in Great Falls with generosity and holiday spirit on Tuesday for the annual KRTV Day of Giving, a daylong donation event benefiting three key community organizations.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Day Of Giving in Great Falls (2025)

Cars continued to line up steadily throughout the day as donors dropped off new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items, frozen turkeys, and monetary contributions.

All donations support Toys Tor Tots, the Great Falls Community Food Bank, and The Salvation Army, organizations that rely heavily on community giving to meet increased seasonal demand.

Representatives and volunteers from all three agencies were on-site greeting donors, offering thanks, and sharing how essential these contributions are during the holidays.

Organization leaders emphasized that community generosity is the driving force behind their holiday outreach.

“We are pretty behind this year in our toy count and our funds,” explained Toys For Tots representative Kat Whitish. “For us to come out this year and get the community to help us, it's a huge help.”

MTN News Kat Whitish

In addition to community contributions, KRTV presented $2,000 checks to each organization through the Scripps Howard Fund, support that leaders say will directly boost holiday assistance efforts.

For many in Great Falls, the Day of Giving has become not just a charity event, but a reminder of the community’s commitment to taking care of its neighbors.

Major Michael Halverson with the Salvation Army explained, “It's so important for the community to know that us agencies, we cannot do what we do without the support of the community, both financially, with the food, with the toys, and especially volunteers and the support that we can get.”

As one volunteer put it, “Great Falls always shows up. This day proves it every year.”

The collected donations will be sorted and distributed in the weeks ahead, ensuring that families across the region experience a brighter, more joyful holiday season.



If you can't make it to the Day Of Giving but would still like to donate, please use the links below:

US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots: The basic mission of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The goal is to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. If you would like to donate, click here.

Great Falls Community Food Bank: We serve as a warehouse distribution center for more than 70 emergency food providers (501(c)3 charities) in and around Cascade County to alleviate that hunger. We are a vital organization that eases the burden on these vulnerable neighbors–giving them a chance to look for work, pay for vital meds instead of food, and/or study/learn on a full stomach. We stabilize lives and make a difference in North Central Montana. If you would like to donate, click here.

Great Falls Salvation Army: Our vision is to meet people at their point of need through Worship, Fellowship, Recreational and Social Service Programs. Here in Great Falls we offer a wide range of family social services including a client choice food pantry, clothing and household goods vouchers, emergency utility assistance, emergency rental assistance, emergency disaster services, after school programs at no cost for low-income elementary school children, youth center sports programs for youth and adults, and church ministries. If you would like to donate, click here.

