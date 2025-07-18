Fundraiser planned for Ty Malek and family

GREAT FALLS — A benefit auction on Sunday, July 20, 2025, will raise money for a Ty Malek of Highwood, who is fighting glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer. All proceeds from the event will go to Malek and his family.

It will be at the North 40 Bar (4300 North Star Boulevard) in Great Falls.

The silent auction will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a live auction at 3:30 p.m.

Auction items include an Airbnb stay in Arizona and a fishing lodge stay in Minnesota.

Andy Long, co-organizer of the event, said Malek has had a significant impact on the community.

"It's really, really hard to see what's happened here. The community, he's been part of the Highwood community, essentially, since he was born. He went off to college for a little while and came back and been a lifelong supporter of the school and the sports and helped a lot of kids out, a lot of his neighbors out through the years. It's really hard to see what's happening to him now," Long said.

If you would like to help, you can also donate through a GoFundMe page, which states:

Ty and his wife, Tami, are integral parts of our little rural community. They are ranchers. They are hard workers. They are supportive of the school. They are supportive of the town. They are supportive of their friends. Ty grew up here. They are good people.

You can also make donations to the Belt Valley Bank in Ty's name.

