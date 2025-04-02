Earlier this month, the City of Great Falls said they have seen a recent increase in the amount of graffiti popping up on public and private property. Hollywood Central Styles was one business recently hit with vandalism, but one business owner’s misfortune turned into a story of community kindness.

WATCH:

Great Falls woman helps businesses hit by grafitti

Hollywood Central Styles owner Holly Collins first saw the graffiti on the side of her building in January. Collins says, “I felt violated. I felt like we try to have a nice place in town and people don't value what they don't work for. And so it was just kind of sad.”

Maureen Scott, a retired school teacher, was noticing more and more graffiti popping up around the city, and wanted to do something about it.

When she saw the graffiti on the salon building while driving past one day, she offered to paint over it, free of charge.

Scott explains, “Instead of being angry about it, I needed to come up with some sort of positive solution to the problem where I could help. And so, I looked around and noticed where graffiti was being done.”

Collins had already bought paint to cover the graffiti, and was waiting for the weather to get better before starting the project.

Collins says, “I just really appreciate Maureen for stepping out and making that phone call. I had never met her until last week, she didn't know me, but she still reached out to me as a stranger that needed help.”

The salon isn't the only business Scott has donated her time to. So far, she has helped remove graffiti from two businesses, and says she wants to do more.

Scott says, “I would do every place in town that has been graffitied if anybody needs the help. I’m willing to see if I can match paint and make it work. I retired after 25 years of teaching so obviously, I have a little more free time than some business owners do, and the sooner business owners can get it covered up, I think that the less you’re going to see it because vandals get tired of having to come back and re-graffiti.”

If graffiti is found on your own property, the incident should be reported to the Great Falls Police Department though their Incident Report Formor by calling the non-emergency dispatch number at 406-455-8599.