GREAT FALLS — A crowded meeting room at Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) District Office as student representatives took the opportunity to engage with Montana House Representatives Jane Weber and Russ Miner, alongside Montana Senator Jeremy Trebas. The gathering allowed students and adults alike time to discuss local issues and gain insights into the 69th legislative session.

WATCH:

State Legislators visit with GFPS

"It's very important to me to come to events where I really meet the public and listen to what they have to say and to get both sides of the story. And then, I still make, make my own decisions based on my conscience first and then my constituents," said Representative Russ Miner.

“It feels nice to talk to someone who has big representation in our state,” stated one student, highlighting the importance of direct interaction with elected officials. Others echoed similar sentiments, noting the connection between their government classes and real-world legislative matters.

The meeting occurred during the transmittal break of the 69th Montana Legislative Session, which has been notably active. Since the session began on January 7th, 4,440 bill drafts have been requested, with 1,417 introduced and 35 passed.

Key educational legislation includes the STARS Act, which aims to tackle teacher retention and recruitment challenges by utilizing the state’s general fund for financial support. The Act proposes to expand the number of licensed educational positions eligible for state payments and to double those payments, thereby raising starting salaries for Montana teachers. It passed the House shortly before the break and will advance to the Senate next.

“We need to retain our educators,” Rep. Weber emphasized. “We can’t afford to lose experienced teachers who excel in their classrooms but aren’t financially competitive with other career options.”

Rep. Weber also addressed concerns over recent layoffs at the Department of Education, which saw over 1,000 employees cut on Wednesday. She stressed the necessity of a functioning Department of Education at the national level, asserting, “Without federal funding, we risk losing crucial support for our schools and programs in Montana.”

Rep. Miner expressed his commitment to focusing on issues affecting Montanans, disregarding distractions from federal-level debates.

"I look forward to getting back to work, next week. And and, doing the best I can for the state of Montana and its citizens," said Miner.

The 69th Legislative Session will reconvene on Friday, March 14th, as students and educators await further developments on key educational initiatives.

