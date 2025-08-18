Suspect arrested after shooting three police officers, killing two, in Utah

Two police officers were killed and another injured, along with a K-9, after a suspect opened fire following what was described as a domestic disturbance Sunday night in Tremonton, Utah.

The unidentified suspect is now in custody, while the officer who was not killed has been released from the hospital and the K-9 is reported to be in fair condition. The shooting of a law enforcement officer is the first in Box Elder County in over 12 years, with the last incident involving an officer who was not injured.

Tremonton Garland Police officers first responded to the disturbance in the area of 700 North and 200 East, near North Park Elementary School, around 9:30 p.m. According to police, someone had called 911 multiple times before hanging up, prompting the response.

Upon arriving at the location, one officer was speaking with an occupant of the home when a man with a gun emerged from inside and shot at the officer, striking and killing him.

A second officer was then struck and killed by the suspect's gunfire.

Another deputy from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, who was there to assist, was fired upon by the suspect as they arrived. While in their vehicle, the deputy and their K-9 were struck by the gunfire. Both stayed in the vehicle they were able to be evacuated.

After the shootings, bystanders were able to convince the suspect to put down his weapon and he was taken into custody. Due to the level of violence at the scene, a SWAT team cleared the area to verify there was no continued threat.

The suspect was taken to the Box Elder County Jail on charges of aggravated murder. The Weber County Attorney's Office is coordinating the ongoing investigation.

"Tragedies like these rock an entire community, state and even nation," the Tremonton Garldan Police Department wrote in a release. "These officers and their families served theirs every day, and they will forever be remembered as heroes. Our thoughts and prays are with the Tremonton Garland Police Department, Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, and the families of those involved."

A resident of the area drove up to the scene near his home when a bullet struck his car.

"I thought there was somebody lighting off fireworks," said Randy Kidman. "I come up the road, and I saw two cop cars and something in the road, and decided it wasn't a good situation. I went to go back out, and when I went to back out, I caught a bullet through the driver's side door and it went out my windshield. So I dove-tailed and ran and ran home and called my wife and told her to come outside, make sure I didn't have no holes in me. It's pretty freaky."