Obituary: Brook Hopper

Brook Hopper lost her long hard fight with cancer on September 24, 2025. She passed away with her loving husband by her side.

Brook was married to her devoted husband, Scott, for 33 years, sharing in raising three wonderful children, Amanda, Jasmine, and Chase. Her three grandchildren brought extreme love and joy into her life.

Brook was born on November 15, 1971, to Pete Baumgartner and Bonnie (Botche) Baumgartner in Choteau, Montana. She completed her education at Fairfield High School in 1990.

Brook is survived by her husband, Scott Hopper, daughters, Amanda (David) Lyons and Jasmine Hopper; son, Chase Hopper; three grandchildren, Todd, Emberlyn, and Geoff; mother, Bonnie Guderyoh; sister, Kelly Pisano; brother, Isaac (Suzanne) Baumgartner of Macomb, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Bishop (2021) and her father, Pete Baumgartner (2010).

Brook loved horses, reading, playing pool, card games, board games, working with her fish aquariums, and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

