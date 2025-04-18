Trending News (Friday, April 18, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sunny with lighter winds. Daytime highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Measles confirmed in Montana for the first time since 1990. Click here.

Buffalo Unity Project integrates Native American culture and media arts. Click here.

Shrine Circus returns to Great Falls. Click here.

Centerville student wins Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl poster contest. Click here.

COMING UP:

SHRINE CIRCUS

The Shrine Circus will be at Montana ExpoPark on Friday, April 18, and Saturday, April 19. Showtimes on Friday are 4pm and 7:30pm. Showtimes on Saturday are 11am, 3pm, and 7pm. The event will be inside the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena. Tickets available at the door, and also at Kelly's Comics (1201 10th Avenue South); Public Drug (324 Central Office); and the circus office at 610 9th Street North. Adults are $17; children ages 6-12 are $13. For more information, call 406-564-3668.

WATERFOWL RELEASE

The annual release of ducks, swans, and geese will be at Gibson Pond on Friday, April 18. It is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., and is free and open to all. Click here for more information.

EASTER EGG HUNT

The City of Great Falls will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19. This year the hunt will be at Elks Riverside Park, rather than the previous location at Gibson Park. The event kicks off at 11 a.m., but organizers advise people to plan to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m. The event will feature eggs filled with candy, coins, and special prizes. The Easter Egg Hunt age divisions are: 1 - 3, 4 - 6 and 7 - 9.

SPAGHETTI FEED FUNDRAISER

Fundraiser to help Dillen Johnson and his family, who lost everything in a devastating house fire. We will have a spaghetti feed fundraiser event on April 19 at 2 PM at the Black Eagle Community Center. Come hungry and enjoy some drinks! There will be silent auction items along with yummy desserts to bid on, 50/50, and fun! All proceeds will go to the family to help with bills. For more information, call Josh at 406-788-8026, or Megan at 406-788-6659.

INTRODUCTION TO PRACTICAL SHOOTING

Have you been wanting to improve your shooting skills? Join us to learn all about the exciting sport of practical shooting! We will explain many of the rules, procedures, equipment needs and safety of our sport. It all begins Saturday, April 19 at 8:00 a.m. in the meeting room at the R&R Casino, break for lunch, then rally at the Extreme Stress shooting range at 1:30 for live-fire exercises incorporating the morning topics. Please check out our Facebook page at Crooked Falls Practical Shooters or call 406-552-3183 for details.

