Trending News (Friday, March 28, 2025)

COMING UP:

BASKETBALL FUNDRAISER

Will be on March 29-30 - "Hoops for Hope" fundraiser youth basketball tournament at the Salvation Army. Open to 3-4 graders. Contact Gary Bistodeau at Salvation Army 406-453-0391.

HOME & GARDEN SHOW/SALE

At Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls on March 28 noon to 8 pm; March 29 10 am to 6 pm; March 30 10 am to 4 pm. Admission - $5 per person, children under 17 free with a paid adult

MOOSE LODGE FLEA MARKET

401 21st Street Black Eagle, MT. The Moose Lodge Flea Market on March 29. From 9a-3p. 6-foot tables or spaces available to rent $25.00 for members, $35 for non-members. Food will also be available. Proceeds go to Opportunities Head Start. For more information, call 406- 403-2133.

MALMSTROM SPOUSES CLUB AUCTION/DINNER

Date: Saturday, 29 March 2025. Get ready for an evening of elegance, excitement, and making a difference! We are delighted to invite you to our 34thAnnual MSC Mercantile Auction, an unforgettable night in support of MSC charitable giving. Location: Elks Lodge, Great Falls, MT. Time: 5 pm. Put on your finest James Bond or Villain elegance and step into the sophisticated world of 007. All proceeds from the evening will directly support MSC’s charitable initiatives, including our Scholarship Fund. Last year, thanks to donors like you, we awarded $25,000 in scholarships—and with your support, we aim to exceed that in 2025! For more information, call Gillian Rauglas at 515.360.2550.

