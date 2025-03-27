Firefighting resources strained by recent structure fires

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue has responded to three structure fires since last Saturday, and this uptick is not only concerning for the people that live here, but for the firefighters as well, where their resources are strained.

Jeremy Jones, Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief said, “We're on par, we're about halfway of what our total home fire was last year.”

Jones explained that the city only has the resources to fight one fire at a time.

Jones said, “When that event happens, we have nothing left in the city for any other emergencies that are ongoing.”

This means that the city backfills their stations with help from the Montana Air National Guard and Malmstrom Airforce Base, as well as calling in seven off duty fire fighters back into work.

Jones said, “Where the cost to the taxpayer comes from is just that, the overtime it costs. Our overtime budget typically is exceeded every year.”

The strain is also on citizens. The city of Great Falls’ ISO classification has fallen from a two to a three, which results in homeowners’ premiums going up.

Jones said, “That regression costs the taxpayers approximately 10% on their premiums for homeowners business insurance, things of that nature.”

At Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Lieutenant Chris Lee says the amount of firefighters responding to calls is already a variable.

Lee said, “Some days you might get four people on a truck and some other days you might get 10 people showing up to a call, it really depends on the time of day and time of day of the week.”

He noted that they are always looking for more volunteers, especially as the number of fires continues to tick up.

Lee said, “I just think that you have to have a certain respect for fire, and fire safety shouldn’t be disregarded.”

Great Falls Fire Rescue has been struggling to have adequate resources for a while now, as the amount of infrastructure they have for the city is the same as it was when the city was only half the size back in 1970.