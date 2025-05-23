Trending News (Friday, May 23, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Steady rain on the Hi-Line this morning will transition to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. A bit breezy for the Hi-Line with gusts of 30-40 mph possible, less wind elsewhere. Daytime highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Amidst higher prices, shopping local may offer relief. Click here.

Diocese hosts St. Patrick’s Academy 'launch party'. Click here.

Suspect charged in connection with Sarah Bailey's death. Click here.

Healing Beneath the Surface: Underwater Soldiers Clean Montana's Waterways and Their Souls. Click here.

911 Dispatch hosts another 'hiring blitz' in Great Falls. Click here.

The Conrad Community Center (311 S. Virginia) will host an E-Waste Recycling Event on Friday, May 23, from 8 AM to 4 PM. Computers, printers, office equipment, flatscreen TVs. absolutely no CRT TVs (old, big bodied TVs). Call with questions - Carey Monahan 406-289-0990.

Coming up on Saturday, May 24, the Great Falls Corvette Club is hosting their annual Corvettes Only Car Show at City Chevrolet (3900 10th Avenue South) from 10 AM to 2 PM. BSCM entrant fee is included, public entrant fee is $10. Spectators are welcome for free. Be sure to vote on your favorites. Cash prizes will be available for the top three cars. No host food trucks present for good eats: Taqueria Ibarra, Frosty, and Spices n Spurs. We expect 100+ cars. Click here to visit the event page on Facebook, or call 406-868-9313 for more information.

On Sunday May 25 at half past 1:00 PM at Harlem Centennial Park and the Airmen Memorial site in Harlem, a Civilian Public Service Award will be presented to up to 33 individuals who responded voluntarily to the crash of two C-141 Star-lifter Cargo Jets north of Harlem, that were on a low level refueling mission out of McChord Air Force Base. Those volunteer individuals were involved in the search, recovery, documenting, and security of the scene until the MANG and USAF took over. For more information about the memorial event, contact zellda@itstriangle.com or call 406-945-5591. Click here for more information about the crash and recovery.

