Trending News (Friday, May 9, 2025)

WEATHER: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warm. Temperatures into the 70s and lower 80s.

Odd Jobs: Mercy Flight air ambulance crew. Click here.

Touro College of Great Falls graduates first-ever Master's Program. Click here.

Deadly crash east of Great Falls. Click here.

Residential rehab facility application sparks concerns from neighbors. Click here.

Great Falls Transit approves new development plan. Click here.

COMING UP:

VETERANS BREAKFAST

Join us on Friday, May 9 for the Veterans Mentoring Veterans breakfast at Alliance for Youth (3220 11th Avenue South, Great Falls). This event is from 7:00am to 9:00am. This FREE breakfast is open to all Veterans, Military and their family members. Stop by for a great meal and conversation! Donations welcomed. For more information, call 406-868-7388 or click here.

LETTER CARRIERS FOOD DRIVE

The annual city-wide (and national) Letter Carriers Food Drive will be Saturday, May 10. To donate, please place your non-perishable food item near your mailbox by 8:30 a.m. and letter carriers and volunteers will bring it to the Great Falls Community Food Bank. For more information, call 406-452-9029.

