Odd Jobs: Mercy Flight air ambulance crew

GREAT FALLS — You may have seen them soaring above Central Montana—the distinctive red and white Mercy Flight helicopter or its fixed-wing partner in the sky. These aircraft are more than just impressive machines. They’re part of a 27-person team working around the clock to provide life-saving air medical transport.

WATCH:

Odd Jobs: Mercy Flight Crew

I joined the crew for what was supposed to be a routine training scenario involving a downed lineman. But plans changed quickly—it became a real-world mission.

"Checklist is complete. Everybody secure," the pilot confirmed over the radio. Within minutes, the team was airborne.

Mark Long, a paramedic with 27 years of experience—18 of those with Mercy Flight—said this was his 2,460th patient transport.

"It’s not for everybody," Long shared. "It can take a great emotional toll. But our dispatchers, communication center, and administrators—that’s what’s kept this program going for 42 years."

Founded in 1983, Mercy Flight has evolved into one of Montana’s most advanced medical transport systems.

With a helicopter, medical jet, ground ambulances, and a highly trained clinical team, the program responds to between 1,200 and 1,400 missions annually.

Before Mercy Flight, rescue missions were carried out sporadically by military crews.

The crew’s work includes everything from routine hospital transfers to critical care rescues in remote places like the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

"We’ve responded to hiker injuries, horse accidents, and medical emergencies miles from the nearest hospital," Long said.

Flight nurse Toni Lee, who specializes in perinatal care, said she’s drawn to the job’s constant challenge. “I love to keep learning,” she said.

Pilot in command William Vanek grew up watching Mercy Flight helicopters land in Lewistown. "It’s always been a dream," he said. “No flight is the same. It’s exciting every time I come to work.”

On this mission, the crew transported an at-risk patient from Fort Belknap Clinic back to Great Falls.

After a safe landing, the team barely paused before preparing for their next call.

As Vanek and Lee returned to the aircraft for another flight, I stepped away with a renewed appreciation for the high-stakes, high-skill work this team quietly performs every day above Montana’s vast and rugged terrain.