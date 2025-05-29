Trending News (Thursday, May 29, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sunny and very warm. Daytime highs in the 80s and low 90s. A couple of isolated thunderstorms later in the day. There could be some gusty winds and lighting with the thunderstorms.

Child dies after being shot in Lincoln County; father arrested. Click here.

Huge crowd shows up at Smoked BBQ to defy PETA. Click here.

Kayaker found dead in river near Craig has been identified. Click here.

Elevation 3330 in downtown Great Falls is closing. Click here.

COMING UP:

GIVE BACK & GROOVE

This event will be on Saturday, May 31 at the Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW). It’s a music-driven fundraiser focused on supporting and raising awareness for the Great Falls Community Food Bank. All proceeds and donations will go directly to helping them continue the vital work they do for our neighbors in need. Doors open at 5:30pm. Admission is $10 per person, or $5 with a can of food. Performances by Willie Puffit, Cash Muretta, Joe Ryan, Gawdful, and more. For more information, call the Do Bar at 406-727-0388.

CAR SHOW

The Live Your Dash car show is in Fairfield on Saturday May 31. It is a fundraiser for the Trysten Fellers Memorial Fund for scholarships in Teton County and Augusta. Organizers say that Trysten was an amazing young man who loved all things loud, lifted, and custom. Trysten was tragically murdered at the age of 22 on May 14, 2021 (details). Click here to visit the event page.