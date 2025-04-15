Trending News (Tuesday, April 15, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sunny and a bit breezy. Some high clouds moving in during the evening. Sustained west-southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph. Daytime highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Old Chicago opens in Great Falls with crowd and cheers. Click here.

Man kills charging grizzly bear near Dupuyer. Click here.

Overnight house fire in Great Falls (April 2025). Click here.

'Patrol Base Abbate' offers a welcome retreat in Montana for all military veterans. Click here.

Several new businesses in Great Falls. Click here.

Waterfowl set to be released back into Gibson Pond. Click here.

COMING UP:

ESTATE PLANNING SEMINAR

Join us for a free seminar on April 15th at the Great Falls Public Library. This introduction to Estate Planning and Long Term Care seminar will be presented by Trevor Funseth, Esq. and Brent Leavitt, CFP. For more information, call 406-727-2200.

