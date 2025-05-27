Trending News (Tuesday, May 27, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm over Judith Basin and Fergus counties. Daytime highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Search continues for missing pistol in Hingham. Click here.

Person reportedly drowned in Lewis & Clark County. Click here.

Fallen heroes honored at Memorial Day ceremony in Great Falls. Click here.

Free summer parking returns to downtown Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP:

RUSSELL BOOK CLUB

The Russell Book Club will meet on Tuesday, May 27, at the CMR Museum (400 13th Street North) to discuss this month's book, "Mystery Stalks The Prairie" by Keith Wolverton. We meet on the last Tuesday of the Month. The book details mysterious encounters between Great Falls residents and UFOs, specters, and Bigfoot during an epidemic of supernatural sightings in the 1970s. Join us for a lively discussion where truth is stranger than fiction! For more information about the book club, call 406-604-4762.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!