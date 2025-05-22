Starting June 1st, the City of Great Falls is yet again offering free summer parking in the North Parking Garage downtown, hopefully bringing more people to downtown businesses.

Last year was the city's first time offering free parking at the North Parking Garage, and saw a 144% increase in parking garage usage. It was so popular, in fact, they’ve brought it back this year.

Alaina Mattimiro, an associate planner for the City of Great Falls, says, “As downtown grows, like there's more events, there's more businesses that are opening up, and obviously having this public parking supports that.”

Studio Stiles is one business that sits directly across the street from the North Parking Garage. As a holistic wellness and medspa, they want their clients to feel relaxed, and not have to worry about parking.

VIDEO:

Free summer parking returns to downtown Great Falls

Jasmine Johnson, manager and esthetician at Studio Stiles, said, “Typically, we have a few services that are a couple of hours, even. Worrying if your time is going to expire, you're going to get a ticket like that's kind of been inconvenient, I think, for some of our guests.”

During last year’s free summer parking, the business used it as an incentive to get clients in the door.

Johnson says, “We definitely advertised, and told people about it too, just as a convenience so they didn't have to worry about parking on the side street. I think it just helps drive business downtown when free parking is available.”

The downtown parking fees go back into the city’s parking facilities, making sure they have teams to run the garages as well as general upkeep.

According to Mattimiro, based on last year’s numbers, offering two hours of free parking didn’t affect that revenue.

She explains, “We didn't lose money, just because there were so many people that kind of figured out that the parking garage existed and used it, or stayed more than 2 hours. We do need to make some improvements to the garages and so hopefully some of those funds will be enough to make some of those improvements.”

Starting June 1st through August 31st, parking in the North Parking Garage, located at 17 Fourth Street North, will be free for the first two hours, and $0.50 each hour after that. Parking will also remain free after 6pm and on weekends.

For more information about parking in downtown Great Falls, click here.



Here is the news release from the City of Great Falls:

At its February 20, 2025, meeting, the City’s Parking Advisory Commission (PAC) voted to recommend reinstating the 2-hour free parking trial for the North Parking Garage during the summer of 2025. The City Commission has approved the recommendation, bringing back a popular initiative launched for the first time last summer.

In 2024, the trial program resulted in a 144.8% increase in summer parking activity at the North Garage (June through August), a strong indicator of public interest and effectiveness. Building on that success, the 2-hour free parking offer will again be in place from June 1 to August 31, 2025.

The first two hours of parking in the North Garage are free; after that, it’s just 50 cents per hour—half the cost of on-street metered parking.

Other parking policies remain in effect:



Parking in both the North and South Parking Garages is free after 6 PM, on weekends, and on City holidays.

On-street parking is free after 5 PM, on weekends, and on City holidays.



City staff and the PAC remain cautious about expanding subsidized parking; however, they also recognize that offering short-term relief at the North Garage is a practical, positive step that supports users while the City works to modernize equipment and improve the overall experience, helping to raise awareness and increase activity at this key downtown facility.

For more information, please contact: Alaina Mattimiro Associate Planner – Transportation & Long Range (406) 455-8562

