Trending News (Tuesday, May 6, 2025)

WEATHER: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs in the low to mid 60s.

COMING UP:

SHELBY RUMMAGE SALE

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church at 222 Second Avenue South in Shelby on May 8 (9am to 4pm) and May 9 (9am to 5pm) and May 10 (9am to 1pm). Sponsored by Toole County Medical Auxiliary in Shelby. For more information, call 406-470-1511.

MIDDLE FORK JUDITH: POWER OF PARTNERSHIP

On Thursday, May 8, from 6-8 pm, Darkhorse Hall, Celtic Cowboy, 116 First Avenue South, Great Falls. The Middle Fork Judith Wilderness Study Area has been through a journey. Jefferson River Watershed Project Manager, Chris Edgington, and special guests will present on the successful cooperative effort to recover a wild trout population while restoring natural river channels, including the relocation of a section of jeep road from the river bottom. Show up early to purchase refreshments from the no-host bar before the presentation.

VETERANS BREAKFAST

Join us on May 9 for the Veterans Mentoring Veterans breakfast at Alliance for Youth (3220 11th Avenue South, Great Falls). This event is from 7:00am to 9:00am. This FREE breakfast is open to all Veterans, Military and their family members. Stop by for a great meal and conversation! Donations welcomed. For more information, call 406-868-7388 or click here.

