Trending News + Weather (Friday, February 7, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Steady snow during the morning, tapering off this afternoon. Mostly cloudy and cold. Daytime highs in the 0s in central Montana and low 10s in eastern Montana. In central Montana, 2-6 inches of snow will accumulate. For the Hi-Line, a trace to an inch of snowfall is expected. Areas south of Highway 200 will see the heaviest snowfall.ma

COMING UP: FREE HELENA CONCERT - Interesting combinations of flutes, cello, piano, guitar and clarinet will delight young and old music lovers! Performers include private music students who have received Helena Music Teacher scholarships to attend summer music camps in past years, along with a few members of HMTA. Free event with refreshments to follow, but donations to the scholarship fund are welcome. Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 7PM at Covenant United Methodist Church, 2330 E. Broadway, Helena. helenamta.org

