Trending News + Weather (Friday, January 17, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good Friday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Overcast skies with occasional light snow showers. Temperatures falling through the teens. Wind chills will drop below zero later tonight. A gusty northwest breeze sustained at 10-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.



TRENDING NEWS



Sneak peek at the Station District Bar & Eatery. Click here.

Powerful winds topple trucks. Click here.

How big is the need for 'Youth in Need of Care' attorneys in Cascade County? Click here.

Great Falls Animal Shelter gets funding for renovations. Click here.

Great Falls High School dance team aims for national competition. Click here.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Can you name one perfume commercial that makes any sense? Of course, they all make scents!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!