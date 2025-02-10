Trending News + Weather (Monday, February 10, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Extremely cold temperatures coming up. Click here.

Lewistown forum addresses threat of grizzly bears. Click here.

Montana Arm Bender returns to Great Falls. Click here.

Montana Ag Network: Pulse crops gain ground in Montana. Click here.

Two convicted for wildlife violations in Great Falls. Click here.

Driver in hit-and-run death of Mika Westwolf sentenced for vehicular homicide. Click here.

'48 Hours' preview: the murder of Danielle Houchins. Click here.

COMING UP: INDIAN MARKET - The 2025 Round Dance Committee will host a Midwinter Indian Market on Saturday, February 15 from 11am to 5pm at Knights Of Columbus (906 Central Avenue West) in Great Falls. There will be numerous vendors, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, more.

