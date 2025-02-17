Watch Now
News

Actions

Trending News + Weather (Monday, February 17, 2025)

Temperature Trend - Great Falls
MTN News
Temperature Trend - Great Falls
Posted
and last updated
Frigid and snowy Presidents' Day; Big warm-up incoming- Monday, February 17

Wishing everyone a good Monday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Light snow continuing in central Montana, with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the Hi-Line. Frigid temperatures with daytime highs in the -10s in northeastern Montana, -0s in north central Montana, and 0s and 10s in the Helena area.

TRENDING TODAY

FUNDRAISER FOR HEART CENTER
Pint Night at the Mighty Mo Brewing company (412 Central Avenue Great Falls) for Seattle Children's Heart Center! Monday, Feb 17th from 5-8 PM. In recognition of Heart Month, please join Seattle Children's Pediatric Cardiology of Montana for a Pint Night, benefiting Seattle Children's Heart Center! $1 from each pint sold will go to the Heart Center fund. Donations help Seattle Children's continue to fulfill their founding mission of providing specialized care to all kids who need us, regardless of their family's ability to pay. For more information call 406-771-3223.

CASCADE QUARTET
Free concert by the Cascade Quartet on Tuesday, February 18 at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, 600 3rd Ave. North. Community is invited; reception follows. For more information, call 406-788-5099.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What is the best time on a clock? 6:30 Hands down.

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!

Train derails in NE Montana; no injuries

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App