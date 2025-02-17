Trending News + Weather (Monday, February 17, 2025)

Frigid and snowy Presidents' Day; Big warm-up incoming- Monday, February 17

Wishing everyone a good Monday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Light snow continuing in central Montana, with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the Hi-Line. Frigid temperatures with daytime highs in the -10s in northeastern Montana, -0s in north central Montana, and 0s and 10s in the Helena area.



TRENDING TODAY



FUNDRAISER FOR HEART CENTER

Pint Night at the Mighty Mo Brewing company (412 Central Avenue Great Falls) for Seattle Children's Heart Center! Monday, Feb 17th from 5-8 PM. In recognition of Heart Month, please join Seattle Children's Pediatric Cardiology of Montana for a Pint Night, benefiting Seattle Children's Heart Center! $1 from each pint sold will go to the Heart Center fund. Donations help Seattle Children's continue to fulfill their founding mission of providing specialized care to all kids who need us, regardless of their family's ability to pay. For more information call 406-771-3223.

CASCADE QUARTET

Free concert by the Cascade Quartet on Tuesday, February 18 at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, 600 3rd Ave. North. Community is invited; reception follows. For more information, call 406-788-5099.

