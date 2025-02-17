GREAT FALLS — The wail of sirens, the rush to respond—every second counts. When emergencies strike anywhere in Montana, paramedics and EMTs are the first on the scene, providing life-saving care in critical moments.

For this edition of Odd Jobs, I spent two days riding with an ambulance crew, witnessing firsthand how they navigate the demands of both urban and rural emergency responses. From the streets of Great Falls to the rugged backcountry, these medics answer call after call, never knowing what’s next.

Montana EMS: First to Respond, Last to Rest

When Every Second Matters

One call took us deep into the Dearborn area, where even aerial medical responders couldn’t reach immediately.

The ambulance could only take us so far, so we switched to a volunteer’s Subaru and, eventually, a fire department SUV.

After an hour of snowy, winding roads, we met the Mercy Flight crew to assist in transferring the patient to the helicopter.

James Rolin

Montana’s EMS workers respond to tens of thousands of emergencies every year—heart attacks, strokes, car crashes, and drug overdoses.

But in rural areas, these life-saving services often depend on volunteers, making every responder critical to the system.

The Urgency of the Job

On our way back from the remote call, another alert came through: an unresponsive patient. Sirens on, gas pedal down.

Upon arrival, it was clear the situation was dire. Thankfully, firefighters arrived at the same time, providing additional hands to move the patient and critical medical support.

It was a reminder that emergency response is a team effort—fire crews, EMS, police, and air medical services all working together to give people the best chance of survival.

Answering the Call—Again and Again

From the icy backwoods to the skies above Montana, EMS teams are always ready. And with the demand for emergency responders rising, agencies across the state encourage those interested to look into training and certification.

Without even enough time to stop for lunch, the medics once again raced to another emergency call as I departed for the night.

For them, the job never stops.