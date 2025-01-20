Trending News + Weather (Monday, January 20, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds. Frigid morning, with wind chills in the -20s and -30s and air temperatures in the -0s and -10s. A southwest wind will increase to around 20-25 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will eventually warm into the 0s and 10s during the evening.

COMING UP: RAISE A PINT NIGHT - Join us on Monday, January 20th from 5-8pm at the Mighty Mo Brewing Co for the annual Raise a Pint Night. The event fundraises the Arthritis Foundation and Special Olympics. Call 406-788-7604 for more information.

