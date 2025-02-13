Trending News + Weather (Thursday, February 13, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds. Not as cold with daytime highs in the upper 0s and low to mid 10s for the Hi-Line and mid to upper 10s and lower 20s in central Montana. Light snow showers developing overnight.

COMING UP:

INDIAN MARKET

The 2025 Round Dance Committee will host a Midwinter Indian Market on Saturday, February 15 from 11am to 5pm at Knights Of Columbus (906 Central Avenue West) in Great Falls. There will be numerous vendors, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, more.

FUNDRAISER FOR HEART CENTER

Pint Night at the Mighty Mo Brewing company (412 Central Avenue Great Falls) for Seattle Children's Heart Center! Monday, Feb 17th from 5-8 PM. In recognition of Heart Month, please join Seattle Children's Pediatric Cardiology of Montana for a Pint Night, benefiting Seattle Children's Heart Center! $1 from each pint sold will go to the Heart Center fund. Donations help Seattle Children's continue to fulfill their founding mission of providing specialized care to all kids who need us, regardless of their family's ability to pay. For more information call 406-771-3223.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What has three letters and starts with “gas”? Car! (Sent From Viewer: Jamey Bowden)

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

