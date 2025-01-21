Trending News + Weather (Tuesday, January 21, 2025)

Gusty winds and more mountain snow- Tuesday, January 21

Wishing everyone a good Tuesday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly cloudy and windy. Some snow showers for the Hi-Line, the mountains, and areas between Armington Junction and Lewistown on the U.S. 87/200 corridor. High temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s.



Montanans impacted by President Trump's pardons for January 6, 2021. Click here.

Warden at Montana State Prison has been placed on leave. Click here.

Big Sky Dallas Safari Club launches in Montana. Click here.

Great Falls church celebrates MLK Day. Click here.

'Bringing The U To You' lecture series in Great Falls. Click here.



For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!