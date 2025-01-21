Trending News + Weather (Tuesday, January 21, 2025)

Gusty winds and more mountain snow- Tuesday, January 21
Wishing everyone a good Tuesday! Here are some things to know for today:
WEATHER: Mostly cloudy and windy. Some snow showers for the Hi-Line, the mountains, and areas between Armington Junction and Lewistown on the U.S. 87/200 corridor. High temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
- Montanans impacted by President Trump's pardons for January 6, 2021. Click here.
- Warden at Montana State Prison has been placed on leave. Click here.
- Big Sky Dallas Safari Club launches in Montana. Click here.
- Great Falls church celebrates MLK Day. Click here.
'Bringing The U To You' lecture series in Great Falls. Click here.
